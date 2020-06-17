In grim milestone, Nepal logs twentieth Covid-19 death

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus-infection death toll has advanced to 20 as one additional fatality was confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old woman from Baijnath Municipality-6 in Banke district was the latest person to succumb to Covid-19.

The deceased was under treatment at Nepalgunj Medical College, Kohalpur, for lupus nephritis.

She passed away on June 15 and the reports for her swab came out on June 16, which resulted in a positive.

