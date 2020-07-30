Increasing water level in Karnali poses threat to human settlements

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MARTADI: Local residents in the far-west have become anxious as water level in the rivers and rivulets are continuously increasing due to persistant rainfall.

Some parts of the district are at high risk of floods and landslides due to torrential rain, and so, fear is looming large among the locals. Swamikartik Rural Municipality-4 ward chair Kashiram Kaila informed that water level and current has increased in Karnali River which lies in the northern east belt.

He further informed, the Piluchaur suspension bridge linking Jagannath and Swamikartik is at risk due to rise in the water level.

Likewise, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prasad Bhattarai of District Police Office shared that community people most vulnerable to calamities have been cautioned to adopt safety measures with rise in the water level.

The recent elevation in the water level has put half a dozen local bridges at risk. Bridges linking Mugu and Bajura at Wai Bandhu, Gotri Sappata and Rugin are getting deteriorated due to erosion caused by the flood-fed rivers and rivulets, shared chairperson of Himali Rural Municipality Govinda Malla.

The increasing water level in Karnali River has posed threat to the human settlements near its banks in Bajura, Humla, Kalikot, Achham, and Surkhet districts.

