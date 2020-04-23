India provides 23 tonnes of medicines to Nepal

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 22

As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation between Nepal and India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra today handed over 23 tonnes of medicines to Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

The consignment, a gift from the people of India to the people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakh doses of essential medicines, including 3.2 lakh doses of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine.

This initiative manifests continuing cooperation of India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances, said a press release issued by the Embassy of India.

“Our leaders have shown commitment to fight COVID-19 Pandemic and protect our people.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held a video conference of SAARC leaders on March 15 and offered all possible assistance to India’s neighbours, pledging US$10 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating on the ground to contain and stop this pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge,” the release read.

PM KP Sharma Oli thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for India’s generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines. Indian PM Modi also responded to PM Oli,s twitter message saying India stood in solidarity with the Government of Nepal in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

