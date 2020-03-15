India restricts movement across border

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 14

The Government of India has restricted the movement of international travellers through land check posts in view of the spread of COVID-19.

All types of passenger movements through all the Immigration land check posts located at the Indo-Bangladesh border, Indo-Nepal border, Indo-Bhutan border and Indo-Myanmar border will be suspended with effect from 15 March 2020 till further notice, except through a selected few posts, stated the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, restrictions on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border points shall be applicable only to third country nationals and not to Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal and Bhutan.

Furthermore, the Indian home ministry has stated that there will be intensified health inspections at all the entry points and that all travellers whether they are Indian, Nepali or Bhutanese or from any other country showing COVID-19 symptoms, or with a recent travel history to one of seven COVID-19 hotspots, including Italy, Iran, China, Spain, France, Germany and Republic of Korea shall be subjected to quarantine in the appropriate facilities of the state or the central government.

The restriction does not apply to four land check posts along the Nepal-India border including Birgunj-Raxaul, Bhairahawa-Sunauli, Mahendranagar-Banbasa, and Raniganj-Pashupatinagar.

As per a recent decision of the Government of Nepal, all the land ports of entry of Nepal will remain closed for arrival in Nepal from March 14 to April 30 to foreigners from third countries. Travellers from these third countries have been requested to use only Tribhuvan International Airport as the entry point into Nepal.

