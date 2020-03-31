Tekendra Deuba

DHANGHADI: Around 500 people stranded on the Indian side of the border at Dharchula, after the government closed down border points with India and China to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in the country, will be placed in quarantine centres.

As per an agreement inked by the two governments yesterday, Nepali and Indian nationals that are in the other country during the shutdown, will be taken care of by the host country.

According to Anil Kumar Shukla, an Indian official of the Dharchula region, the stranded lot will be placed in five different quarantine centres.

“There are four quarantine centres in Dharchula and one in Jaulajibi where the stranded Nepalis will be placed as the Government of Nepal didn’t pay any heed to frequent requests made to take them in,” added Shukla.

Darchula Chief District Officer Yadunath Poudel argued that allowing passage via the border after implementation of the lockdown was out of question.

“Nepal is currently under a complete shutdown which means a state of isolation and a ban on almost all kind of movement. Instead of staying wherever they were, people chose to rush towards the border. Nepali nationals in India will be looked after by the Indian government,” said CDO Poudel.

Meanwhile, among the stranded, three migrant workers swam across the Mahakali river to reach Nepal and have now been handed over to the concerned authorities, Poudel added.

