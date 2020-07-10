Infection rate high among returnee migrants

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











RAJBIRAJ, JULY 9

High rate of COVID-19 infection has been seen among people returning from third countries at present, while the infection rate was high among returnees from India two months ago in Saptari.

According to District Public Health Office, of the 154 COVID infected persons being treated in Saikrishna Hospital, 129 had returned from third countries while 25 had returned from India.

DPHO Chief Duniyalal Yadav said 129 infected had returned to the country from Qatar, Malaysia, Kuwait and Bahrain, among other countries. He said the virus had been confirmed among abroad returnees through PCR tests. “Infection rate is higher among returnees from third countries compared to India,” he added.

A Nepali Army team has set up 75 more isolation beds for COVID patients at Saikrishna Hospital.

The team from Bhimdal Battalion set up isolation beds in five days.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook