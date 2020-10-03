Infection rate higher in males in Kavre

Himalayan News Service

DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 2

The number of males infected with COVID-19 is three times that of females in Kavre.

Of the total active cases, 60 are females while 160 are males. According to the COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Command Post, Kavre, of the total 673 COVID cases, the females’ number stands at 233.

Of the total infected women, 173 have recovered from the virus, said Kavre District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha. Kavre records 10 COVID cases on average in a day.

Twelve people tested positive for the virus today while the cases stood at eight and 22 on Thursday and Wednesday.

“Kavre has been recording 10 COVID cases on a daily basis,” said Dr Jha.

A youth aged 29 infected with COVID-19 from Kupintar of Mahabharat Rural Municipality-2, Kavre died last Wednesday. He died while being airlifted to Dhulikhel Hospital for treatment.

With this, the death toll from the COVID has reached seven in the district. A new mother from Sindhupalchowk was the first person to die from COVID-19 in Nepal.

Out of the total active cases, 21 females and 125 males are in hospital isolation while 39 females and 35 males are in home isolation.

Sixty-seven per cent people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from respiratory illness in Kavre.

Five local levels are free from the COVID-19 in Kavre.

Panchkhal Municipality has the highest, 41 per cent of infections in the district.

