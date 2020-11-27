Information, psycho-social counselling desk set up

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 26
Information and Psycho-social Counselling Desk was established to mark the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence at Martadi in Bajura today.
Acting Chief at Badimalika Municipality’s Woman and Children Department Bindu Badal said the desk was established to help people from different places of the district. She said the desk would also help minimise violence.
Badal added that information would be disseminated to minimise violence and counselling would be provided to the victims of different types of violence.
UNFPA, Bajura Coordinator Krishna Chaudhary said the women and children department of the municipality and UNFPA, among other non-government organisations, had assisted financially in establishing the desk.
He said staffers from Save House would reach the desk and counsel service-seekers for 16 days.
Lawmaker Lal Bahadur Thapa of the House of Representatives inaugurated the counselling desk. He said the desk was necessary and would help victims.
Different programmes have been organised since yesterday to mark the occasion of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, in Bajura.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
