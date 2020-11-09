Inmates facing hard time in Rautahat prison

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 8
Inmates at Rautahat District Prison are having a hard time as the jail has accommodated thirtyfold more jailbirds than its capacity.
The jail constructed during the Rana regime has capacity to accommodate 12 jailbirds. The jail, however, is housing 360 jailbirds at the moment.
Gaur Prison Jailer Shambhu Prasad Yadav complained that prisoners were facing problems of space, electricity, drinking water and health care as the jail was housing prisoners way beyond its capacity.
Moreover, the jail is in dilapidated condition and jailbirds fear that the building might collapse at any time.
Jailbirds have already drawn the attention of the government saying that the dilapidated building might cave in at any time and cause huge damage to life and property.
Inmates are forced to sit in the rain in the summer while they have to cuddle up in a narrow space during winter.
They have to brave the chill and live in freezing cold during the winter.
Jailer Yadav said his office was having a hard time managing the prison and inmates due to the poor state of the building and the crowd of inmates. “We have written to the Department of Prison Management repeatedly, but to no avail,” said Yadav.
A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,817 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 194,453. Of the total infections, 1,166 are females and 1,651 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,533 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,533 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total infections, 710 are females and 823 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 21 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,108. 2,817 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 194,453. Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended congratulations to the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. Taking to Twitter this morning, President Bhandari expressed her belief that during the term of the democratic leaders Biden and Harris, the relat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ujaya Shakya is among the two representatives from South Asia selected to curate advertisement-related works for 'The One Show Asia Showcase 2020'. Shakya will be working with teams from 20 different countries to help select the showcased creative works while bringing in both internati Read More...
CHITWAN: Four one-horned rhinoceros have been killed by poachers in Chitwan National Park this fiscal year, marking the end of four years of zero rhino poaching. The park has discovered 12 dead rhinos in the current FY so far, among which, four were killed by the poachers while eight seem to have Read More...
POKHARA: Three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Pokhara on Sunday. A 92-year-old Covid-19 infected male from Pokhara Metropolitan City-13 who was staying in home isolation passed away on Saturday, informed Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, Director at Gandaki Province Health Directorate. Meanwhi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of India has provided 28 ICU ventilators to the Government of Nepal in assistance. The Embassy of India in Nepal stated that the ventilators have been provided to further support the efforts of Nepal government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassado Read More...