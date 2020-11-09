Inmates facing hard time in Rautahat prison

PRABHAT KUMAR JHA

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 8

Inmates at Rautahat District Prison are having a hard time as the jail has accommodated thirtyfold more jailbirds than its capacity.

The jail constructed during the Rana regime has capacity to accommodate 12 jailbirds. The jail, however, is housing 360 jailbirds at the moment.

Gaur Prison Jailer Shambhu Prasad Yadav complained that prisoners were facing problems of space, electricity, drinking water and health care as the jail was housing prisoners way beyond its capacity.

Moreover, the jail is in dilapidated condition and jailbirds fear that the building might collapse at any time.

Jailbirds have already drawn the attention of the government saying that the dilapidated building might cave in at any time and cause huge damage to life and property.

Inmates are forced to sit in the rain in the summer while they have to cuddle up in a narrow space during winter.

They have to brave the chill and live in freezing cold during the winter.

Jailer Yadav said his office was having a hard time managing the prison and inmates due to the poor state of the building and the crowd of inmates. “We have written to the Department of Prison Management repeatedly, but to no avail,” said Yadav.

A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook