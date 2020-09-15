Inter-district vehicular movement to resume from September 21

KATHMANDU: Vehicular movements along different districts that had been suspended for long will resume on September 21.
A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Monday decided to allow vehicular movement from one district to another from September 21.
Domestic flights will too resume on the same date as per the cabinet decision.
Long-haul transportation that has remained inoperational since March will therefore begin services for passengers with the latest government decision.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the government had imposed a lockdown enforcing suspension of all movements including domestic flights as well as the operation of inter-district passenger vehicles.
