Int’l Nepali Literary Society establishes National Poet Madhav Ghimire Award

KATHMANDU: The International Nepali Literary Society (INLS) has instituted the ‘National Poet Madhav Ghimire Award’.
A meeting of the INLS Board of Trustees, on August 19, decided to set up the award in memory of national poet ‘Rashtrakavi’ Madhav Prasad Ghimire. The award will be provided to the best poetry published in Nepali literature.
According to INLS treasurer Ram Lama, the award carries a purse of US dollars 2,000. Meanwhile, a directive and guideline for the award are being prepared. The award will be provided for the first time on the occasion of Mahakavi Laxmi Prasad Devkota’s birth anniversary in 2021.
National poet laureate Ghimire passed away on Tuesday at the age of 101 at his own residence in the capital.
He was revered for composing beautiful poems in classical metrical pattern describing Nepali life, culture, civilisation, humanity, and nature.
What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Overview Corruption can broadly be defined as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption ranges from the broad term of misuse of power and authority to moral decay. In simple terms, corruption may be described as an act of bribery or the use of public power Read More...
HETAUDA: A man from Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, who passed away last night, has tested positive for Covid-19 post demise, making this the first fatality from the respiratory infection in Makawanpur district. He died at his residence in Hetauda-1. According to public health inspector Bhola C Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 681 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,938. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,522 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 159 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 554,388 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Wednesday. Two males, one each from Kathmandu and Bardiya, have lost their lives to Covid-19. Similarly, four females -- one each fr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire cremated with state honours; family members pay their final tributes, at Pashupati Aryaghat, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. READ MORE: Final tribute to Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 159 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 134 were detected in Kathmandu alone — the district with the highest number of total as well as active cases till date in Nepal. Among the newly infected in Kathmandu, 89 are ma Read More...