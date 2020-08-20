Int’l Nepali Literary Society establishes National Poet Madhav Ghimire Award

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The International Nepali Literary Society (INLS) has instituted the ‘National Poet Madhav Ghimire Award’.

A meeting of the INLS Board of Trustees, on August 19, decided to set up the award in memory of national poet ‘Rashtrakavi’ Madhav Prasad Ghimire. The award will be provided to the best poetry published in Nepali literature.

According to INLS treasurer Ram Lama, the award carries a purse of US dollars 2,000. Meanwhile, a directive and guideline for the award are being prepared. The award will be provided for the first time on the occasion of Mahakavi Laxmi Prasad Devkota’s birth anniversary in 2021.

National poet laureate Ghimire passed away on Tuesday at the age of 101 at his own residence in the capital.

He was revered for composing beautiful poems in classical metrical pattern describing Nepali life, culture, civilisation, humanity, and nature.

