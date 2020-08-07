Isolation centre vandalised over food quality

RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 6
COVID-19 patients recuperating at an isolation centre in Saikrishna Medical College, Rajbiraj, vandalised the facility and refused to eat the food provided to them today as the food was of ‘low quality’.
As tension ran high, a Nepali Army team from the Bhim Dal Battalion was assigned for security of the isolation centre.
According to sources, the dispute began after a worm was spotted in the food served to a COVID patient this morning.
The patient created a ruckus saying he was served inedible food prompting the management to replace his food. However, this didn’t placate the patient who flew into a rage and went on a rampage throwing utensils and furniture all over the place.
Health workers and staff stationed at the isolation centre registered their protest by leaving the centre much before their duty for the day ended.
Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital Acting Chief Ranjit Kumar Jha said the staff had to face mistreatment although they were trying to calm down the vandals.
“The staff and health workers deployed at the isolation centre had faced mistreatment in the past as well by a few COVID-19 patients.
Health workers and staff have refused to return to work demanding action against those involved in vandalism and mistreatment of staff,” Jha said, adding the staff had returned to duty after the administration promised action against the guilty.
According to Jha, four days ago three of the 10 close circuit cameras installed at the isolation centre were smashed by coronavirus patients and the chief district officer was informed about the act of vandalism.
