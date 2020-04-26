Jajarkot seeks 26,000 quintal rice to avoid food crisis

Himalayan News Service

Jajarkot, April 25

Jajarkot has sought additional 26,000 quintals of rice for the district to prevent possible food crisis in the district.

“As the existing stock of rice at FMTCL (Food Management and Trade Company Limited) depots are fast depleting and there is need to set up more depots, we need additional food,” said Chief District Officer Janakraj Panta.

According to the CDO, preparations are on to set up seven additional rice depots at Kushe’s Tapuchaur and Gharanga, Jinichande’s Rajatara, Barekot’s Kaule, Shivalaya’s Shivalaya, Bheri’s Pokhara and Chhedagada’s Kanda to cater to people who will otherwise have to walk a long distance to receive subsidised-rice.

“Whatever food is produced in the districts can barely hold out for six months. As private traders can’t keep their supply amidst the lockdown with people having to rely on subsidised rice even more, the demand for subsidised rice has increased,” explained the CDO.

The depots sell rice at subsidised rate.

