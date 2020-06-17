Janata Socialist Party youth leader charged with rape

Dharan, June 16
Janata Socialist Party youth leader Shree Subba has been remanded to custody by the court in Sunsari over the charge of raping a minor.
Sunsari District Court judge Dharmaraj Poudel today issued the order sending Subba, a resident of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, a familiar name as a hooligan operating under political protection, to custody for raping an eight-year-old girl, according to court Registrar Nagendra Keshari Pokharel.
According to Dharan Area Police Office DSP Gyanendra Basnet, Subba has been sent to the erstwhile regional prison in Jhumka.
Also the then Federal Socialist Party’s youth association’s provincial chair, Subba was arrested many times in the past as well for various crimes.
He had come out of prison about six years ago after serving a prison term over an attempted murder case.
Following a complaint about his involvement in the rape of an eight-year-old girl that was lodged with the police on May 18, police had arrested him three days later.
