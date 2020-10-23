KAHS unveils new calendar

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KARNALI, OCTOBER 22

Karnali Academy of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Jumla, made public its academic calendar for the upcoming year at an event held today on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

On the occasion, KAHS Rector Dr Niresh Thapa said KAHS had received approval from the government to run master’s level programmes for five seats. Stating KAHS has been accredited as a university, he said preparations were under way to run the MBBS programme in the next academic season.

“A meeting chaired by Chancellor of KAHS KP Sharma Oli gave the nod to run the programmes of MD in general practice and emergency medicine (three seats), MD anesthesia and critical care (one seat), MD orthopaedic and trauma surgery (one seat). Classes will run soon. Likewise, Bachelor’s of Nursing, of Pharmacy and in Clinical Nutrition programmes will also run.”

A version of this article appears in print on October 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

