Karnali chief minister stresses citizens’ role in curbing infection

Surkhet, August 20

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi said every citizen should contribute to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.

At a programme organised here today to mark the province’s establishment and Martyrs’ Day, the CM said the infection could be largely controlled if every citizen abided by safety measures. He said strict measures would be implemented at entry points to prevent the spread of a second wave of infection in Karnali.

“India returnees have been directly quarantined while people coming in from different places should appear with their PCR report,” he said, adding that the major challenge now concerned those individuals involved in transportation of essentials, as seeking their PCR report on an every day basis was not feasible.

Arguing that the lone effort of the government was not enough to contain the virus, he said the citizens should be equally responsible. The best way to remain safe from coronavirus infection was to put on face mask, he emphasised while urging people to maintain physical distance.

The CM said the province government was ready to materialise the dreams of martyrs.

We could not mark this historical day with much fanfare due to the coronavirus-induced situation, he said. It was a public holiday in the province today.

