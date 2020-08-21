Karnali chief minister stresses citizens’ role in curbing infection

Surkhet, August 20
Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi said every citizen should contribute to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.
At a programme organised here today to mark the province’s establishment and Martyrs’ Day, the CM said the infection could be largely controlled if every citizen abided by safety measures. He said strict measures would be implemented at entry points to prevent the spread of a second wave of infection in Karnali.
“India returnees have been directly quarantined while people coming in from different places should appear with their PCR report,” he said, adding that the major challenge now concerned those individuals involved in transportation of essentials, as seeking their PCR report on an every day basis was not feasible.
Arguing that the lone effort of the government was not enough to contain the virus, he said the citizens should be equally responsible. The best way to remain safe from coronavirus infection was to put on face mask, he emphasised while urging people to maintain physical distance.
The CM said the province government was ready to materialise the dreams of martyrs.
We could not mark this historical day with much fanfare due to the coronavirus-induced situation, he said. It was a public holiday in the province today.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Tanahun, August 19 Thirteen technical human resources recruited for the District Project Implementation Unit (Grants Management and Local Infrastructure) Office have resigned. With the project workforce quitting jobs one after another, project activities mainly, the rebuilding of private house Read More...
BENGALURU: India reported a record daily jump of 69,672 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. It reported 997 new deaths, taking the total to 53,886. India is the worst-hit country in Asia and third o Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Nepali Literary Society (INLS) has instituted the ‘National Poet Madhav Ghimire Award’. A meeting of the INLS Board of Trustees, on August 19, decided to set up the award in memory of national poet 'Rashtrakavi' Madhav Prasad Ghimire. The award will be provided to Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A priest of a local temple was shot dead in Madhav Narayan Municipality-2 of Rautahat district on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Siyaram Saha (65), priest of the Hanuman Temple in Khesarahiya Bazaar. An unidentified group took a shot at the priest's left temple Read More...
BERKELEY: Apple has become the first US company to boast a market value of $2 trillion as technology continues to reshape a world where smartphones are like appendages and digital services are like instruments orchestrating people's lives. The iPhone maker reached the $2 trillion milestone in Wed Read More...
At least 22,431,915 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 785,634 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
Navalny is a fierce critic of President Putin Was taken seriously ill on a flight to Moscow Is now in a Siberian hospital in serious condition Spokeswoman says thinks he was poisoned MOSCOW: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday Read More...
CHAUTARA: The number of people killed after being buried by a landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 of Sindhupalchowk district last Friday has reached 29. Bodies of four people among those who went missing in the disaster have been found today. According to Police Ins Read More...