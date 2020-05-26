Karnali COVID-19 patients came from India

Himalayan News Service

Surkhet, May 25

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnali Province today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 11 in the province. All of the infected had come from India, the local levels concerned said.

Seven people in Dailekh who tested positive for the virus had come from India. They had arrived in Dailkeh in a group last week.

Of the seven diagnosed with the virus, three are from Dungeswor Municipality, two each from Narayan Municipality and Gurans Rural Municipality.

The two infected persons of Narayan Municipality had stayed in a quarantine facility with 100 other people. Three people from the same quarantine facility had tested positive for COVID-19 in the rapid diagnostic test while two tested positive for the virus in the test.

After detection of COVID-19, the two were kept in isolation at Dailekh District Hospital.

Their condition is said to be normal. More than 500 people who had come from India were kept in quarantine sites in Narayan Municipality.

Two COVID-19 patients of Gurans Rural Municipality too had come from India a week ago. They had entered Dailekh via Surkhet. Their swab samples had tested positive for the virus in the PCR test at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet.

Three virus-infected people, along with a woman, had come to Dungeswor Municipality from New Delhi a week ago. They were kept in quarantine the day they arrived in the district.

Earlier, a COVID-19 case was detected at Dailekh’s Aathbishkot. Surkhet had recorded three cases of COVID-19. All of the virus-infected people had come from India.

