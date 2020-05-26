Karnali COVID-19 patients came from India

Surkhet, May 25
Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnali Province today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 11 in the province. All of the infected had come from India, the local levels concerned said.
Seven people in Dailekh who tested positive for the virus had come from India. They had arrived in Dailkeh in a group last week.
Of the seven diagnosed with the virus, three are from Dungeswor Municipality, two each from Narayan Municipality and Gurans Rural Municipality.
The two infected persons of Narayan Municipality had stayed in a quarantine facility with 100 other people. Three people from the same quarantine facility had tested positive for COVID-19 in the rapid diagnostic test while two tested positive for the virus in the test.
After detection of COVID-19, the two were kept in isolation at Dailekh District Hospital.
Their condition is said to be normal. More than 500 people who had come from India were kept in quarantine sites in Narayan Municipality.
Two COVID-19 patients of Gurans Rural Municipality too had come from India a week ago. They had entered Dailekh via Surkhet. Their swab samples had tested positive for the virus in the PCR test at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet.
Three virus-infected people, along with a woman, had come to Dungeswor Municipality from New Delhi a week ago. They were kept in quarantine the day they arrived in the district.
Earlier, a COVID-19 case was detected at Dailekh’s Aathbishkot. Surkhet had recorded three cases of COVID-19. All of the virus-infected people had come from India.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 26, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, May 24 Even during the nationwide lockdown that the government has imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the Department of Roads (DoR) has managed to blacktop 77.20 kilometres of roads across the country. As per the department, more than 77 kilometres of roads h Read More...
Kathmandu, May 24 A team of Indian hackers has hacked the official website of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal today. A team named ‘TEAM ICREW HACKERS’ hacked CAAN’s website and placed an Indian flag on the site. After hacking the site the team left a message ‘Feel the power of Ind Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 On May 24, a hacker took down the website of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) and placed an Indian flag along with a message on its home page. The hacker’s message read, “Just because we are silent and we don’t react doesn’t mean didn’t notice.” This is Read More...
SHANGHAI: Nightclubs in China have mostly come back to life as owners and customers feel increasingly comfortable the novel coronavirus epidemic is under control, but disinfectant, disposable cups and masks have become part of the experience. At 44KW, a club for electronic music lovers in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC is going to begin another hunger strike in Darchula of far-west Nepal in response to the government's indifference to education, health, and employment of people in the border areas. According to Dr Suman Acharya, who has been closely following the senior orthopedic surge Read More...
NASHVILLE: Country music singer Morgan Wallen apologized Sunday following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges. Wallen, 27, was arrested Saturday night after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville, news outlets reported. Wallen said on Twi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Reconstruction work of Ranipokhari -- a historical and archaeological monument -- has seen steady progress amidst the lockdown. There had been some difficulties in bringing the workers to the site and other issues of steady work pace, however, the reconstruction of the pond is expected Read More...
MUMBAI: India on Monday posted its biggest single-day jump in cases of COVID-19, overtaking Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit nations, even as the government allowed domestic air travel to restart. India reported another 6,977 cases, taking its total ot 138,845, according to government dat Read More...