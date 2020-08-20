Kathmandu-Hetauda tunnel way has top priority: CM Paudel

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











Hetauda, August 19

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel said that international bids had been solicited for consultancy service for construction of the Posta Bahadur Bogati (Bhimphedi-Kulekhani) tunnel way under the Madan Bhandari Road Project.

In a message today, CM Poudel said their cherished dreams were coming true with significant progress in construction of the tunnel way.

He further said the tunnel would establish easy connectivity between Bagmati Province capital Hetauda and federal capital Kathmandu and also serve as the backbone for economic development of the country. “Construction of the tunnel way has therefore been put on top priority,” he said in the message.

The provincial government has advanced the plan of the tunnel with the hope that it will be a milestone in the development of Nepal, he said, adding that the Hetauda-Kathmandu travel time would come down to one hour following construction of the tunnel. “In addition, it will shorten the duration of travel to Kathmandu from all other regions of the country and increase economic efficiency.”

CM Poudel expressed confidence that the tunnel would connect the entire western, eastern and southern parts of the country and substantially contribute to overall economic growth of the country.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook