Kavre quarantines almost vacant

Kavre, May 22

Most of the quarantine facilities are lying vacant in Kavre. At present, just 12 people are staying in four quarantine centres of the district.

According to COVID-19 Control Management Kavre District Command Post, local levels and various organisations have set up 342 beds in quarantine facilities. To check the possible spread of COVID-19 pandemic, 13 local levels have established one quarantine each. Dhulikhel Hospital has eight, Shir Memorial Hospital has five and Nepal Red Cross Society has five isolation beds respectively, for COVID-19 patients.

Kavre CDO Shrawan Kumar Timilsina said they had increased COVID-19 tests after a woman from Sindhupalchowk died of the virus infection a week ago. CDO Timilsina said a high alert was put in place.

A newborn, who lost her mother to the coronavirus, has tested negative for the virus for the second time as well. A woman aged 29 from Sindhupalchowk’s Barhabishe had died of the virus at Dhulikhel Hospital on 14 May. The report of the newborn came negative on PCR test for the second time as well, said Dhulikhel Hospital Administrative Director Dr Ramesh Makaju.

