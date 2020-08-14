Kawasoti Municipality sealed for nine days

Nawalpur, August 13
Kawasoti Municipality decided to seal the municipal area with effect from 2:00pm today till August 22 after two persons tested positive for COVID infection in Nawalpur.
An emergency meeting of the municipality today decided to close all services except health service, ATM and ambulance service in the municipality.
Deputy Mayor Prem Shankar Mardaniya said the decision was taken after the infection increased in the municipal areas.
He said the infection was earlier seen only among returnees from abroad. “But the infection had spread in the community level.”
Samartha FM Managing Director Buddhisagar Pokhrel and a staff of Prabhu Bank in Kawasoti Municipality tested positive for the virus.
The FM had organised a blood donation programme on Monday and a sample swab of Pokhrel was collected on the same day in Madhyabindu District Hospital.
A representative from Rotary Club, a Jaycees staff from Kawasoti Municipality and district journalists, among others, were present at the programme.
As many as 51 donors had donated blood. The administration sealed Pokhrel’s residence, Prabhu Bank and FM station this morning.
Chief District Officer Pitamber Ghimire said the municipal area was sealed to curb the spread of COVID-19 as journalist Pokhrel had connections with many people.
Pokhrel had reached the land revenue office, bank and other places after collection of swab samples.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
