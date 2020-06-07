Khaptad Chededaha RM vice-chair kept in quarantine facility

Bajura, June 6
Vice-chair of Khaptad Chededaha Rural Municipality Kunti Budha has been kept in a quarantine facility after she reached Bajura from Dhangadi today.
Budha has been kept in the quarantine facility set up at Kurpekot Basic Level School in Bajura.
She said that she was in home quarantine even in Dhangadi.
Budha added that she would stay in the quarantine for 14 days following government rules. “I will return to work after 14 days of quarantine stay,” she said.
Engineer Bhim Chandra Bam and Sub-engineer Yogesh Joshi of the rural municipality, who came with Budha, have also been kept in the quarantine facility at Balbikash Basic Level School in Dogadi, Bajura.
As many as 13 people who returned from India and Kathmandu have been staying in the same quarantine facility where Budha has been kept.
There are many people, who are not staying in quarantine, even though they have travel history.
Budha said she did not want to set a bad example for people by violating the quarantine rule. Budha said that she was staying in the quarantine like commoners and taking the same food given to the other people staying in the quarantine.
Some staffers and people’s representatives had earlier refused to stay in the quarantine set up by the local level. Some of them stayed in home quarantine, but did not follow quarantine rules strictly.
Mayor of Budhiganga Municipality Dipak Sha, Deputy Mayor Shristi Regmi and other staffers had refused to stay in the quarantine facility set up at the local level.
