Giri has two citizenship certificates

Himalayan News Service

SUNSARI: Krishna Bahadur Giri, who originally hails from Solukhumbu, has been accused of receiving citizenship certificates from Solu and Sunsari.

The record at Solu District Administration Office showed that Giri was born on 25 November 1973. His birth place is Jubu-1 of Solu and citizenship number is 2227/595. Another citizenship certificate obtained from Sunsari DAO shows he was born on 3 January 1975.

His citizenship number is 069004/132808. He had obtained the citizenship on 1 January 2009. Both certificates have the same birth place that is Jubu of Solu and same father Chhabilal Giri.

A source close to Giri said he had opened bank accounts with both the citizenships. He has procured land in Krishna Bahadur Giri’s name in Sunsari district and in Shree Baisnab Krishna Das’s name in Devghat. He has also been accused of duping dozens of youths pledging to take them to Canada.

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook