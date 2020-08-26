Situala urges democratic forces to join hands

JHAPA, AUGUST 25
Nepali Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula has called all democratic forces in the country to join Nepali Congress to save the country.
Speaking at a party programme organised to welcome new entrants in Birtamod today, Sitaula, as chief guest of the programme, accused the communist party of causing suffering to people by indulging in corruption and thus insulting people who had voted the party to power.
“If we are to liberate the nation from the grip of the so -called communists who think the nation will be prosperous if its leaders are fat and prosperous, there is no option but for all democratic forces of the nation to stand united,” he argued.
“People are suffering more and more with every passing day. While farmers are not getting fertiliser in time, the poor are not able to make ends meet, workers abroad returning home are being cheated by their own government and those who are in power are looting the state coffers,” he observed.
Former minister and NC central member Keshav Kumar Budhathoki also spoke and echoed Sitaula in calling on all democratic forces to join the NC and calling the party disciplined and fair to all.
