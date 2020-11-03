Kudu locals reeling under acute drinking water crisis

JAJARKOT, NOVEMBER 2
Locals of Kudu, Bheri Municipality, Jajarkot, have been reeling under acute drinking water crisis for many years.
The Bheri River used to be the water source before the municipality economically helped construct deep boring last year. Locals had hoped that the deep boring would resolve the water crisis, but they were wrong.
The only deep boring had helped 425 households for some time. However, the villagers were compelled to wait hours for their turn as the only water source was insufficient. They said the deep boring constructed on the premises of the local health post could not resolve the problem.
Dhan Kumari Sharma, a local, said electricity was consumed in the health post in the day time and the water pumped from the deep boring was insufficient for them. She said villagers had to register their names for water. “We get water after hours,” she said.
The villagers hired a local, Tula Ram Giri, with Rs 15,000 monthly salary to supply water to the consumers.
Giri registered the names for water. He said that each household would get 25 to 35 litres of water.
The drinking water project was left in a lurch even though the Drinking Water and Sanitation Office had allocated Rs four crore for Kudu Drinking Water project three years ago.
Nar Bahadur Basnet, a local, said that the water project had left people in the in the lurch even though the municipality had also allocated Rs four crore for the project.
Ward 13 Chairman Gopal Bahadur Batala said that they had taken initiative to resolve the drinking water crisis permanently. Mayor Chandra Prakash Gharti said the municipality was planning to add one more deep boring within a year.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
