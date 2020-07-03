Lack of bridge forces locals to risk lives

Himalayan News Service

DHANKUTA, JULY 2

As there is no bridge over the Tamor River, locals of Sadamtar in Chaubise Rural Municipality and Teliya in Chhathar Rural Municipality, Dhankuta, are risking their lives while crossing the river.

According to Chhathar Rural Municipality Ward 5 Chair Tek Bahadur Tamang, people in these villages on either side of the river cross the river on makeshift rafts. “People somehow cross the river on wooden rafts when the river is relatively calm, but it’s very risky to cross the river during monsoon when the river is in full spate,” he said.

Locals lamented the apathy of authorities concerned with regard to building a bridge there despite the plight that people have to face.

“As most of the families in Sadamtar have their land on the other side of the river in Chhathar, we have to cross the river on a raft to work in the field and collect fodder and firewood, which is dangerous,” said a local, Surendra Neupane. of Sadamtar.

According to Neupane, a bridge between these villages would not only benefit the people of the district but also people of Panchthar district.

