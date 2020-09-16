Lack of kits affects kala-azar patients in Bajura

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 15
are increasing in the local levels of northern Bajura.
The disease was detected in four persons in the first three months of the new fiscal, said Kolti Primary Health Centre Chief Dr Rajuraj Jaishi.
Health workers say that kala-azar cases are increasing in Budhinanda Municipality, Himali, Jagannath and Swamikartik rural municipalities.
Kolti Health Centre said kala-azar patients were on the rise and the centre was referring suspected patients to Nepalgunj for lack of rK39 kits.
Dr Jaishi said that the centre had run out of rK39 kits for the past two months. “We are referring suspected patients to Nepalgunj for lack of kits,” said Dr Jaishi.
Four persons have been referred to Nepalgunj in the last two months. “We have repeatedly sought the kits from the agency concerned. But, no kits have been sent to the centre,” lamented Dr Jaishi.
Kala-azar, which is seen mostly in the Tarai districts, has lately been seen in Bajura. Bajura Health Office Chief Daya Krishna Pant said the provincial government had not sent the kits yet.
The disease is seen only in Tarai districts, but, of late, kala-azar has spread to hilly districts as well. The bite of gnats causes the disease and it is transmitted from one person to another.
Fever, weight loss, loss of appetite, and enlargement of liver are symptoms of kala-azar.
Bajura does not have treatment for kala-azar patients. They have to go to Nepalgunj and Dhangadi for treatment.
One girl had succumbed to the disease in Kolti area of Bajura a year ago.
Bhagya Shahi,13, of Swamikafrtik Rural Municipality had died while undergoing treatment at Kanti Children’s Hospital. Citing her critical condition, Shahi was referred to Kathmandu for treatment, where she died.
Malaria was detected in the northern part of Bajura two years ago.
Health workers warned that if efforts were not made on time, kala-azar might take an epidemic form in Himali, Swamikartik and Jagannath rural municipalities and Budhinanda Municipality.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
