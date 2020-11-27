Lactating mother succumbs to COVID-19 complications in Morang

DHARAN: A lactating mother succumbed to COVID-19 complications in a hospital in Morang district, on Thursday night.
The 25-year-old woman of Ratuwamai Municipality-10 died during the course of treatment at Nobel Medical College Teaching Hospital, in Biratnagar Metropolitan City, the hospital’s administrator Narayan Dahal informed.
The patient was put in ventilator on Wednesday after her kidney-related ailment worsened. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia.
It has been learnt that the woman had given birth to a baby through Caesarean section at Damak-based Amda Hospital, on November 10.
Soon after she was discharged from the hospital she started suffering from respiratory issues. She was then admitted to Birat Medical College where she was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. Following progress in her health at the hospital, she was sent home in quarantine.
The now deceased was later admitted to Nobel Teaching Hospital on Wednesday on further suffering from breathing complications.
