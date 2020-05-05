Lamjung local level to waive commercial tax, provide relief to farmers

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Marshyangdi Rural Municipality in Lamjung has decided to waive commercial tax being collected by the local level to provide relief to the businesses that are struggling following the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb COVID-19 infection.

The waiver will remain effective for the fiscal year 2019-20 only, informed Arjun Gurung, Chair of the Rural Municipality.

Waiver of the tax is likely to provide some relief to the businesses that have been shuttered for more than a month, Chair Gurung claimed.

The rural municipality has also decided to provide relief to local farmers. The office will provide relief after evaluating the agricultural products that are likely to go waste due to lockdown after site visits.

