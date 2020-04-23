Landslide fear giving Tanahun folks sleepless nights

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, April 22

More than a dozen houses are at a high risk of landslides due to continuous rainfall leading to mud slips in Byas Municipality, Tanahun.

Ward No 3 chairman of Byas Municipality Prem Kumar Shrestha said many houses were at high risk of landslides. The locals have had to spend sleepless nights due to fear of landslides.

Indra Kumar Shrestha, a local, said his family members were compelled to spend sleepless nights due to fear that his house might be swept away. He added that continuous rainfall and mud slips had given rise to fear among villagers.

SrijanaTole Development Committee, Ward No 3, Redcross and Byas Municipality provided nine tents to cover the possible areas of mud slip. Chairman Puspa Shrestha of Tole Development Committee said the wind sometimes swept away the tents. He added that human settlements were at a high risk of disaster.

The houses in the areas were also at high risk of landslides last year. Temporary safety measures were taken, but the problem remained unresolved.

Houses belonging to Prem Kumar Shrestha, Rabichandra Wagle, Chudamani Dahal, Laxman Shrestha, Tribhuvan Shrestha, Indra Kumar Shrestha, Nanda Lal Sharma, among others, are at high risk of landslides.

They said they were compelled to live in fear as the monsoon would start soon and the authority concerned had nor paid attention to the problems.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

