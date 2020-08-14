Landslide in Kalikot takes lives of six of same family

DINESH SHRESTHA

JAJARKOT: As many as six of the same family lost their lives in a landslide caused by the unabating rain last night in Naku, Mahawai Rural Municipality-3, in Kalikot district.

The deceased are Raj Bahadur Bista’s 13-year-old son Puspa Bista, Prabin Bista, 11, Sabina Bista, 18, and Aasha Bista, 15, Shanti Bista, 19, and Resha Bista, 10.

Chief of Kalikot Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Aaliya, confirmed death of the six people in Ward Member Raj Bahadur’s family.

Locals share that the Naku area which consists of 35 households is at high risk of landslide.

Meanwhile, a landslide in Narharinath Rural Municipality-3 of Kalikot has also seriously injured two as it buried their house.

