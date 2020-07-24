Landslide recurs at Charkilo; disrupts traffic along Narayangadh-Muglin road

KATHMANDU: Landslide has occurred in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6 of Chitwan district along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section again this morning.
According to Chitwan District Police Office, rain-triggered landslide occurred at Charkilo, at a prior affected place, immediately after one-way traffic was resumed with the removal of debris off the road last night.
The landslide had hit the same area last Monday.
Spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surya Bahadur Thapa was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that the landslide was continually taking place due to incessant rainfall.
Time required for road clearance cannot be clearly stated as the debris is huge in volume, he informed.
Previously, the landslide debris was removed in 36 hours. Two-way road traffic was disrupted due to the landslide.
