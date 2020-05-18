Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Landslides sweep away houses

Landslides sweep away houses

Published: May 18, 2020 9:59 am On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

Panchthar, May 17

Dozens of houses are at high risk due to landslides following rainfall at Phalelung Rural Municipality in Panchthar.

Continuous rainfall and mud slips since last afternoon swept away houses, bridges and road and destroyed seasonal crops. Landslide destroyed a house belonging to Teli Maya Rai and huts belonging to Man Kumar Rai at Bikate of the rural municipality.

Transportation service was halted after a bridge over Nawamikhola and a culvert were swept away. Rural municipality Chairman Sancha Kumar Kerung said the landslides and mound soil had obstructed the road along Ektin-Memeng section.

Similarly, landslides swept away 14 ropani cardamom fields belonging to Ran Bahadur Rai, four ropani of Arjen Rai, 13 ropani of Nar Bahadur Rai and four ropani of Laxman Rai in the rural municipality.

The landslides also swept away maize and potatoes from Jas Bahadur Rai’s field, said police.

Vice-chair Hima Adhikari said many houses would be at high risk of landslides if the rainfall continued. Some 51 houses were swept away and four persons had lost their lives there three years ago.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Reema Lagoo, who played mother to top Bollywood actors, dies

Share Now:

Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo, the ever-smiling screen mother to some of India’s top actors, died Thursday.

Sharapova’s sponsor backs French Open snub, blames WADA

Share Now:

Maria Sharapova’s racket sponsor backs French Open’s decision to deny the former world number one a wildcard entry and blames the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for her exclusion.

Tests for lead poisoning may be faulty, US regulators warn

Share Now:

US health agencies on Wednesday warned that certain blood tests for lead poisoning may give results lower than the actual level of lead.

Indian environment minister dies; was to have decided on GM crop

Share Now:

India’s environment minister died on Thursday, depriving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of a key figure as it considers whether to approve the country’s first genetically modified food crop.

Google unveils latest tech tricks as computers get smarter

Share Now:

Google’s computer programs are gaining a better understanding of the world, and now it wants them to handle more of the decision-making for the billions of people who use its services.

Supreme Court puts off final hearing on Silwal case third time

Share Now:

The Supreme Court for the third time has put off final hearing scheduled today on the writ petition filed by Nawaraj Silwal, DIG of Nepal Police, on April 11 challenging the appointment of Prakash Aryal as the chief of Nepal Police.

Nadal expects Murray challenge at French Open despite form dip

Share Now:

World number one Andy Murray will be ready for Roland Garros despite his poor recent form, nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has said.

300,000 children migrating solo, up nearly fivefold: UN

Share Now:

Authorities have documented more than 300,000 children migrating alone worldwide over a two-year period, marking a dramatic escalation of a trend that has forced many young refugees into slavery and prostitution, the UN children’s agency said Wednesday.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times