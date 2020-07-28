Lila Devi Sitaula replaces Sarita Giri in Parliament

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, July 27

Lila Devi Sitaula was today elected as Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal lawmaker under the proportional representation electoral system in place of Sarita Giri, who was recently expelled by the party as well as from the House of Representatives.

Giri, who had been elected a PR member of Samajwadi Party-Nepal that merged with Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal, creating Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal, was expelled from the party for defying the party’s whip related to the constitution amendment bill that was registered to depict Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in the national emblem. The bill was passed unanimously by both the Houses of the Parliament a few weeks ago.

Election Commission spokesperson said the SJP-N had recommended Sitauala from Khas Arya group.

Shrestha said the EC had sent a letter today to the Parliament Secretariat about Sitaula’s election. Her name was also sent to the Department of Printing for publication of her name in the Nepal Gazette as a member of the Parliament.

