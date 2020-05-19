Limpiyadhura, Lipulek, Kalapani will be reclaimed: PM Oli

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday said the government will reclaim ownership of India encroached Nepali territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani.



PM Oli talked in length about the burning issue while responding to the parliamentarians’ concerns over the government policy and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year. The Prime Minister said that Nepal will take back its encroached territories through firm diplomatic effort. “We are in favor of truth and justice, and turth with prevail.”

“‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth alone triumphs) is the inscription featured on the State Emblem of India — a four-faced lion. Nepal believes India would not go against that motto in treatment with Nepal,” PM Oli elaborated.

During the session, he informed the House that the cabinet has endorsed a new political map of Nepal which integrates Limpiydhura, Kalapani and Lipulek as its parts and that that the new map would be presented afore the House for further endorsement.



The PM said Indian security forces had moved based in Kalapani in 1962 which was unseen by the past rulers. “However, we are now committed to get back our land.”

