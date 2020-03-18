Local governments advocate use of technology to boost performance

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 17

A workshop on technological tools adopted by local governments of Sindhupalchowk district concluded yesterday.

The workshop offered an opportunity to share learning about adoption and application of social accountability tools and mechanisms by Barhabise Municipality and Sunkoshi Rural Municipality as well as benefits of technological tools and their application at people’s level.

At the workshop organised by Tuki Sangh Sunkoshi at Barhabise under the ‘Sustainable Use of Technology for Public Sector Accountability in Nepal’, various speakers noted that adoption of social accountability and technological tools has improved local governments’ efficiency for delivering public services.

On the occasion, Chair of National Association of Rural Municipalities in Nepal Hom Narayan Shrestha said development and adoption of technological tools have become effective in making government works pro-public and enhancing citizens’ engagement in the decision-making process.

“The Association is interested in replicating the grievance management system to redress citizens’ complaints, judicial management system to manage disputes and dispense justice and e-recommendation system to make ward works prompt and convenient,” said Shrestha.

He also pledged to take the initiative to get all rural municipalities to adopt the tools, which were successfully piloted at Barhabise Municipality and Sunkoshi Rural Municipality.

Also speaking on the occasion, Barhabise Municipality Deputy Mayor Sushila Pakhrin said technological advancement and adoption has made it easier for them to deliver their performance.

Municipal information and data have been digitised and disclosed for public consumption, which has promoted informed participation of citizens in public affairs, said SUSASAN Sindhupalchowk district project Coordinator Samjhana Pyakurel.

The operation of information techno hub along with adoption of tools and mechanisms have helped expand citizens’ access to public information and explored their space for participation as well as leadership, she further noted.

Likewise, the judicial management system has also gained popularity since it has been useful to manage disputes in local governments.

With the development of such tools and mechanisms, many avenues have opened for citizens to engage and influence the local governments’ decisions.

The technological tools also have provided citizens’ digital access to municipal policies, regulations and decisions, budget matters, citizen charter and availability of other essential services.

Melamchi Municipality’s Information Technology Officer Arpana Shrestha said the technological mechanisms, developed by SUSASAN project and adopted by Sunkoshi and Barhabise, have also been brought into use in Melamchi.

During the workshop, representatives from other local levels also expressed commitment to replicate the use of technological tools in their local governments after making official decisions to that end.

On the occasion, Saroj Bista of Young Innovations, a technological partner of SUSASAN, spoke about learning the use and benefits of technological tools and mechanisms in the light of citizens’ engagement and accountability.

Also speaking on the occasion, office-bearers of Lisankhupakhar Rural Municipality, Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality, Tripurasundari Rural Municipality, Chautara Sangachowkgadhi Municipality and Balefi Rural Municipality took part in the learning sessions.

The SUSASAN project is being implemented in Sindhupalchowk, Lalitpur, Achham, Bajhang, Dadeldhura and Kailali districts of Nepal with the funding of Global Affairs Canada and technical assistance of CECI.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

