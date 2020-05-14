Local levels get grant for PMEP

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, May 13

The government has provided additional conditional grant of Rs 3,032 million to 190 local levels to implement the Prime Minister Employment Programme.

According to the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security credited the amount to the bank accounts of 190 local levels through the Line Ministry Budgetary Information System of the Ministry of Finance on the basis of the list of unemployed persons entered in the Employment Management Information System and the project proposals submitted by them.

A public notice issued by the MoFAGA said the remaining local levels would get conditional grants, only after they submitted their respective project proposals and list of unemployed persons.

Earlier, the government had allocated two billion rupees to 623 local levels for implementation of community-based programme ‘Cash for Work’ programme for the current fiscal.

The conditional grants provided by the federal government must be spent to ensure employment of listed unemployed persons, said MoFAGA. “Beneficiary identity card shall be issued to the listed unemployed persons before assigning them to work in development projects. The projects in which listed unemployed persons are provided employment opportunity are road construction and maintenance, agriculture and irrigation, rural water supply, health and sanitation, education, forest and watershed, tourism and other labour-centred projects.

“At least 70 per cent of total conditional grants shall be spent for wage of listed unemployed persons as per ‘Cash for Work’ programme,” it said. The government had launched the PMEP to provide employment for at least 100 days to listed unemployed persons in a fiscal depending on their qualification, skill and areas of interest.

