Local levels told to upgrade health facilities by mid-November

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to 264 local levels, directing them to commence construction of new buildings for upgradation of health facilities by mid-November.

In response to a letter of the Ministry of Health and Population, the MoFAGA today said the Ministry of Finance had already sanctioned the budget for upgradation of existing health facilities in 264 local units as per the decision of the Council of Ministers.

The MoF has provided seven million rupees for a five-bed hospital, Rs 8.5 million for a 10-bed hospital and Rs 10 million for a 15- bed hospital. “Local levels shall build the health facilities in line with Guideline for Basic Health Service Centre Construction-2020, and Guideline for Design and Construction of Health Infrastructure-15,” read the circular issued by the MoFA- GA, referring to the letter of the MoHP. The local levels have also been provided with proto-type of the infrastructures to be built by them.

Earlier, the COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund Operation Committee had released one million rupees to each of the 649 local units, for the purpose of establishment of a five-bed hospital where none existed, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those local levels have already built the five-bed hospital in line with the COVID-19 Temporary Hospital Operation Guidelines, 2020. Almost all districts and local levels have been affected by the COV- ID-19 pandemic. Cases of contagion continue to spike despite various measures adopted by the government and local administrations.

