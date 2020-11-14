Locals elated by construction of agriculture road in Kavre

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BANEPA: An agriculture road has been constructed in Chaurideurali Rural Municipality-9 of Kavrepalanchok district.

Chairperson of the rural municipality Dinnath Gautam inaugurated the Ratochaur-Chyandanda-Keureni road on Friday.

The road built at the cost of Rs 800,000 by the rural municipality has eased the life of the locals, as the road links the wards with the rural municipality centres as well as the mid-hill highway.

RM Chair Gautam said that the work was accomplished as per the commitment made before the local people.

The pledge to address the problems of road, power and drinking water have been fulfilled. Ward chair Ram Bahadur Lama expressed happiness over the increased development activities taking place in most remote ward of the rural municipality.

