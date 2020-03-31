Locals, hydropower project employees clash during lockdown in Lamjung

RAMJI RANA

LAMJUNG: A clash ensued between locals and employees of the Chinese company constructing a Lamjung-based hydropower plant, on Monday.

Locals protested the movement of trucks carrying construction materials of Nyadi Hydropower Project based at Thulobesi in Marsyangi Rural Municipality-6 of Lamjung district.

The locals were agitated after the vehicles tried to pass through their village during nationwide lockdown imposed for prevention of the possible spread of coronavirus infection.

Residents had blocked the entrance to their village to avoid unnecessary movement of people during the lockdown. However, when two trucks used for transporting construction materials of the hydropower plant tried to enter their village by removing the blockage, local youths came out in a protest.

A local, Karan Thapa said, the clash ensued after the construction party tried to remove the blockage and enter our village.

One of the two loaders have been damaged by the enraged villagers in the incident. According to a local employee of the hydropower project, Bishnu Raj Ghimire, both Nepali and Chinese nationals working for the project have not left their homes in fear of the locals.

Reconciliation between the two sides was being carried out by security personnel, stated Police Inspector Om Prakash Pun of District Police Office, Lamjung.

