Locals protest against rising crime

RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 3
Locals in Rautahat voiced their dissatisfaction with the performance of police in the face of rising incidents of criminal activities and theft in the district.
Today, locals of Gangapipara Bazaar of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality staged a demonstration in front of Ganga Pipara Area Police office for about an hour from 9:30am protesting burglary at three shops in front of the police office.
Various items worth over 600,000 rupees were stolen from Jagarnath Mahato’s grocery shop, Dharmendra Mobile Shop and Mohan Scrap Items Dealer last night. The shops were right in front of the police office.
The demonstration ended following assurance from the police that they would track down the thieves and take action. Locals have bemoaned the spike in criminal activities in the district at present when economic activities have been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Ward 1 Chairperson of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality Dharmendra Kumar Jha asked the local administration to come up with some concrete plan to control increasing criminal activities in the district.
A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
