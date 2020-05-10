Lockdown eased in Kavre

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kavre, May 9

Local administration in Kavre has eased the lockdown in a bid to continue economic activities in the district. However, people’s movement to and from other districts has been banned.

The government had imposed nationwide lockdown as preventive and precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic 46 days ago.

District Crisis Management Centre meeting held yesterday had decided to ease the lockdown. The centre has decided to allow industries and development projects to operate adhering to security criteria and maintaining social distancing. According to the centre, agriculture and livestock, milk, vegetables, fish, chickens and eggs could be produced and sold. The centre also added that the cold stores could also operate. The local administration said all the industries and businesses would be closed if the infection surfaced in the district.

Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Timalsina said work on road projects, rivers and urban infrastructure projects could be carried out. He added that only 10 workers could carry out the work at a place in such projects. Timalsina said banks, electricity, drinking water, garbage management and fire engines would be operated in all areas maintaining social distancing. He said vehicles carrying gas, water, petroleum products could also operate.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

