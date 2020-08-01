Lockdown relief for tenants

KATHMANDU, JULY 31
The Supreme Court has issued an interim order telling the government to ensure that no landlord evicts a tenant for failing to pay rent in the face of coronavirus pandemic.
A division bench of justices Tej Bahadur KC and Kumar Regmi issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by Central Chair of OBC Federation Gajendra Thakur and others against the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.
The court observed that the issue of rent was a matter to be settled between tenants and landlords on the basis of their mutual understanding, consent and humane thinking and the government should ensure that tenants were not evicted from their rented place just because they had not been able to pay rent for the lockdown period. The SC also ordered the government to ensure that no tenant was subjected to mistreatment by landlords for not being able to pay rent for the lockdown period.
The apex court also asked the government to tell local bodies to monitor and supervise the court’s order. The court observed that the government should not deny anybody relief announced during lockdown just because somebody does not have a receipt of house rent.
The petitioner had urged the court to issue an interim order to landlords telling them not to seek rent from hair salon operators since they had been barred for operating since the lockdown was imposed. The government had imposed lockdown on March 24 and lifted it on July 21 with some restrictions.
The apex court observed that it did not need to issue an interim order telling landlords not to seek rent from hair salon operators for the lockdown period as the issue would be addressed in the final hearing of the case.
WHO says nations must take account transmission patterns No 'zero risk' in international travel, WHO says Countries should gradually lift international travel measures based on a thorough risk assessment and must prioritise essential travel for emergencies, the World Health Organization Read More...
Kathmandu, July 30 Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said today, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections. Home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains, Nepal shut down clim Read More...
Kathmandu, July 30 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai said Padmasambhava Circuit would be a milestone for the development of tourism industry in the country. In a discussion program held at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation with stakeholder Read More...
Kathmandu, July 30 Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to strictly implement provisions related to open prison like engaging jailbirds in community service, releasing them on parole and providing them employment opportunity as stipulated by the Criminal Offence, Punishment, Determination and Imp Read More...
Kathmandu, July 30 Lisa Curtis, senior director for South and Central Asia, US National Security Council said China was meddling in internal affairs of Nepal and Sri Lanka. Curtis made the remark at a Brookings Institution webinar yesterday, assessing China’s growing regional influence and s Read More...
Kathmandu, July 30 Record breaking temperature and COVID-19 are both warnings that humanity must reset its relationship with nature and address climate crisis, or face potentially deadlier pandemics and disasters, warned Save the Children, climate scientists, and youth activists in a press releas Read More...
Britain's Andy Murray expects some of the top male players to follow women's world number one Ash Barty in skipping next month's US Open in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Barty said on Thursday she was not comfortable travelling to the United States amid th Read More...
Dharan, July 30 Strict provisions have been put in place in the three local levels of Sunsari after COVID-19 cases were seen in the community. The provisions were enforced in Sunsari headquarters Inaruwa after a policeman was detected with COVID-19 a few days ago. Following suit, Dharan and Read More...