Locusts destroy crops in Surkhet

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











Surkhet, July 30

Though incessant rainfall across the country has contributed to minimising the effect of locust swarms that entered Nepal from India of late, farmers at Bheriganga Municipality in the district are worried as the insects destroyed their crops just before the harvesting season.

They fear they might face food shortage this year as about 40 per cent crops was destroyed by locusts recently.

Locusts have mostly affected Ramghat areas in Bheriganga and Birendranagar municipalities, and Chingad Rural Municipality.

A local farmer, Kamal Bishwakarma said maize crops he planted in six ropani land was destroyed by locusts. Similarly, dozens of farmers shared such bitter experience.

Meanwhile, Karnali Province Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Bimala KC inspected the locust-affected areas and pledged to provide relief to the affected families. A preliminary report said different crops planted in about 100 hectares land in Surkhet were also destroyed by locusts.

Of the 10 districts in the province, only Mugu was not affected by locusts. Locusts have adversely affected Surkhet, Salyan, Jajarkot, Jumla and Kalikot districts.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook