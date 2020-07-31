Locusts destroy crops in Surkhet

Surkhet, July 30
Though incessant rainfall across the country has contributed to minimising the effect of locust swarms that entered Nepal from India of late, farmers at Bheriganga Municipality in the district are worried as the insects destroyed their crops just before the harvesting season.
They fear they might face food shortage this year as about 40 per cent crops was destroyed by locusts recently.
Locusts have mostly affected Ramghat areas in Bheriganga and Birendranagar municipalities, and Chingad Rural Municipality.
A local farmer, Kamal Bishwakarma said maize crops he planted in six ropani land was destroyed by locusts. Similarly, dozens of farmers shared such bitter experience.
Meanwhile, Karnali Province Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Bimala KC inspected the locust-affected areas and pledged to provide relief to the affected families. A preliminary report said different crops planted in about 100 hectares land in Surkhet were also destroyed by locusts.
Of the 10 districts in the province, only Mugu was not affected by locusts. Locusts have adversely affected Surkhet, Salyan, Jajarkot, Jumla and Kalikot districts.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 29 A woman with physical disability has gone missing for the past 13 days in Tanahun. Damanti Rana Magar, 29, of Dhaireni in Myagde Rural Municipality, Tanahun, has gone missing for the past 13 days. Her father Bhiwan Bahadur Rana Magar said his daughter had gone missing from h Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 29 Twelve people were injured when people from two communities clashed over the distribution of gas cylinders in Yamunamai Rural Municipality, Rautahat, today. The clash broke out after the ward chair tried to distribute gas cylinders to people of his community in the programme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Labour relations in the country, which had started deteriorating with the unfavourable circumstances brought on by the outbreak of the coronavirus, seems to be gradually improving with both industries and employees today reaching a conclusion on the months-long remuneration dis Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 The swarms of locusts that entered Nepal via India have travelled towards the northern part of the country. According to the Plant Quarantine and Pesticides Management Centre, the locusts that divided into smaller groups are now travelling towards northern parts. “Just two Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 285 Nepalis returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Malaysia Airlines evacuated 51 Nepalis from Malaysia today while Himalaya Airlines evacuated 154 passengers from Singapore and Malaysia. Meanwhile, for the first time during the COVID-19 pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has decided to adopt a one-door policy in service delivery. The metropolis has 13 different departments which would all deliver services from a one-door channel considering service recipients' demands and needs. It is launching these services from a Read More...
MARTADI: Local residents in the far-west have become anxious as water level in the rivers and rivulets are continuously increasing due to persistant rainfall. Some parts of the district are at high risk of floods and landslides due to torrential rain, and so, fear is looming large among the loca Read More...