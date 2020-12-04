Lumbini Province reports 823 incidents of domestic violence in first quarter

TULSIPUR: As many as 823 incidents of domestic violence have been reported in Lumbini Province in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The Province Police Office Dang stated that these many incidents occurred in the 12 districts of the province. Senior Superintendent of Police at the Office Raj Kumar Baidawar said the incidents of domestic violence have decreased this year compared to the previous years.
The highest number of incidents of domestic violence were reported in Banke district until Mid-November of the current Fiscal Year 2020/21. According to SSP Baidawar, 272 incidents of domestic violence were reported in Banke, 161 incidents were reported in Rupandehi, 91 incidents were reported in Kapilbastu, 82 incidents were reported in Nawalparasi and 56 incidents were reported in Dang.
Similarly, Bardia recorded 38 incidents of domestic violence, Rolpa reported 34 incidents, Arghakhanchi recorded 32 incidents, Gulmi recorded 26 incidents, Palpa reported 14 incidents, Pyuthan recorded 13 incidents and Rukum Purba reported four incidents during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
SSP Baidawar said among the incidents, 477 occurred in the farming families, 268 incidents occurred on housewives, 27 on workers, nine on students, 13 on unemployed persons, 20 on traders, eight on employees and one on a foreign migrant worker. He added that among the victims include 736 women and 87 men.
The highest number of domestic violence was found to have taken place on people between 26 years to 35 years. Three hundred and seventy-six incidents of domestic violence took place on people of this age group while 225 incidents of domestic violence took place against people between 16 years to 25 years, 205 incidents took place against the people belonging to 36 to 45 years age group and 123 incidents took place against people of 46 to 60 years age group.
Among those accused of violence against women, 249 are women and 696 are men. Highest number of incidents (155) are related to rape, 51 are related to attempted rape, 44 are related to polygamy, four are related to child marriage, six are related to witchery charge, three are related to caste discrimination and practice of untouchability, three are related to unnatural sex, 10 are related to child sexual abuse, two are related to illegal abortion, six are related to human trafficking.
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shukla Phanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. H Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal, in its regular update, shared the latest data related to coronavirus pandemic in our country. Till date, 1,763,919 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,289 tests were performed in the last 24 h Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 561 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported from the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the new cases, 250 are females and 311 are males. As many as 455 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 80 and 26 cas Read More...
CAPE TOWN: South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands on Friday. The 36-year-old, who retired from test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after compe Read More...
TURIN: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal of his remarkable career in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday as Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match. Federico Chiesa, with his first-ever Champions League goal, and Alv Read More...
MANCHESTER: Brazilian Neymar scored twice and his compatriot Fred was sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to throw Champions League Group H wide open. United, PSG and RB Leipzig all on nine points heading into next week's final round Read More...
KATHMANDU: Night business entrepreneurs based in the touristic hub of Thamel today demonstrated in Kathmandu demanding the resumption of night life amid the COVID-19 crisis. 'Night businesses' were badly affected after the Government of Nepal had imposed a ban on 'entertainment sector' upon adven Read More...
KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago. For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kat Read More...