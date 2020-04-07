THT Online

KATHMANDU: Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR has administrated the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari today.

Chief Justice administered oath to Adhikari as per Article 108 of the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, 2001 at 11:30 am. Justices, high-ranking officials from Supreme Court and the central bank attended the oath taking ceremony.

A meeting of the cabinet held on Monday had appointed Adhikari to the post for a five-year term.

Adhikari was among the three candidates that the governor recommendation committee led by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada had suggested to the Council of Ministers.

Adhikari had previously served as deputy governor at NRB when Khatiwada was the NRB governor. Following his retirement from the deputy governor’s post in 2015, Adhikari was appointed as the chief executive officer of Investment Board Nepal. His term at IBN was set to expire on June 22.

