Man arrested on rape charge in Sunsari

INARUWA: A man working with a community-based organisation has been arrested on the charge of rape.
A resident of Sinuwari area in Devangunj Rural Municipality-7, Sunsari district was arrested on Thursday night.
He has been charged of raping a 30-year-old woman, an employee of a local level in Sunsari. The arrestee reportedly established the Tarai Development Council, Nepal.
The accused was arrested following a complaint that he had taken the woman employee in his control and sexually assaulted her repeatedly for a year, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari, Narendra Kumar Karki.
Further investigation into the incident is underway after taking the accused into judicial custody for five days at the order of the District Court, Sunsari, DSP Karki said.
