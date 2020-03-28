Man from Kailali tests positive for COVID-19

Sabitri Dhakal

Fourth Nepali to contract the disease

First case outside capital means it’s spreading: Govt

Kathmandu, March 27

A 34-year-old man, who had recently returned from Dubai, has tested positive for the coronavirus contagion, becoming the fourth Nepali to have contracted the disease that has forced more than three billion people across the world to remain under lockdown.

According to the health ministry, the infected person has been kept in isolation and is undergoing treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadi. According to the hospital, he hails from Kailali in Sudurpaschim Province.

“He had returned from Dubai on March 20 and was admitted to the hospital on March 24, as he was suffering from fever and cough,” said Basudev Pandey, director, Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, under the Department of Health Services.

“His throat swab was sent to National Public Health Laboratory. The sample was tested today and it turned out to be positive,” said Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

According to Pandey, the man had come to Nepal via Delhi. “He had stayed at his maternal uncle’s home in Kathmandu for a day upon his arrival. The next day he took a flight from Kathmandu to Nepalgunj on Buddha Air. Finally, he took a bus to reach his home. We are trying to ascertain details of his travel history,” said Pandey.

“This is the first case ofCOVID-19 outside the capital. This shows that coronavirus has spread outside of the capital.

“We request all those who have returned from foreign countries to stay in home quarantine and follow all the directions of the health ministry,” said Devkota.

Earlier this week, two people, who had returned from France and United Arab Emirates, tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku.

The first person to test positive for the coronavirus was a 32-year-old Nepali, who had returned from Wuhan in January. He has recovered since then.

Common signs of COVID- 19 infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection from spreading include regular hand-washing, covering mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Doctors advise avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

A version of this article appears in print on March 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

