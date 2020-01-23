Man gets life sentence for murder

Himalayan News Service

Gaighat, January 22

Udayapur District Court today convicted a person for the murder of a woman and her daughter and sentenced him for life imprisonment.

A single bench of district judge Dipak Khanal convicted Ramhari Sah, 40, for the murder of a woman and her daughter at Chaukibari of Udayapur’s Triyuga Municipality-9 and sentenced him for life. The woman was a permanent resident of Siraha’s Lahan. Sah was running a business at Motigada of Triyuga Municipality-3. The court imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on Sah. The court has issued a directive to return gold jewellery recovered from Sah to the victims’ family after he admitted that they belonged to the victims.

Sah had killed Sharada Chaudhary, 28, and her daughter Rachana Chaudhary, 6, with a sharp weapon on 11 October 2019. Police arrested Sah from Motigada the next day of the incident. He was then remanded to custody for investigation. During police interrogation, Sah said he had had a long love affair with Sharada.

He murdered her after she refused to marry him. He killed the daughter after she caught him in the act of him killing her mother.

A version of this article appears in print on January 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

