Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: A 55-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of raping a 10-year-old girl, a person with disability, in Fatuwa Bijayapur Municipality, on Friday.

Police said Waris Ansari of Fatuwa Bijayapur had raped the minor, who had come out of the house to go to the toilet around midnight, on Thursday.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to the nearby police station when she caught the perpetrator red-handed while searching for her daughter.

Subsequently, a police team deployed under the command of Inspector Chandra Kishor Shah arrested the suspect hiding at one of the houses in the area, today.

Medical examinations of both the victim and the perpetrator were conducted at the District Hospital in Gaur today itself, police informed. Meanwhile, the suspect was presented before the District Court and remanded to custody for five days for further investigation.

According to the statistics of the DPO, three rape cases have been registered after the nationwide lockdown orders.

