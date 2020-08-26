Man succumbs to coronavirus infection in Dhangadhi on Wednesday

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: A Covid-19 diagnosed patient receiving treatment at Seti Zonal Hospital, passed away on Wednesday.

Seti Zonal Hospital’s information Officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha informed that the deceased was a 45 year old man from Godawari Municipality.

He was previously admitted to the ICU unit at Nisarga Hospital in Dhangadhi.

He tested positive for coronavirus infection, the report for which was received on Tuesday

Upon the diagnosis, he was then transferred to the Seti Hospital for treatment.

